2018 Quicken Loans National leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live PGA Tour coverage Thursday
Live leaderboard scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the Quicken Loans National
Tiger Woods is looking to win his first golf tournament in nearly five years this week at the 2018 Quicken Loans National where he'll be joined by Rickie Fowler and a host of other top players at TPC Potomac. Woods, who missed the cut at his last event, the U.S. Open, has been tremendous from tee to green so far this year, which bodes well for him on this course. Kyle Stanley, another elite ball-striker, comes in as the defending champion, and Woods could get on track with a win in the lead up to the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
Regardless, this event's swan song in the Washington D.C. area should be fascinating as Woods tries to improve on an already-successful 2018 at an event he charity hosts.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights -- particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
