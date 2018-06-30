2018 Quicken Loans National tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start on Saturday

Tiger Woods heads to the weekend at 5 under after a pretty impressive 5-under 65 in Round 2 at the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Woods is four back of the leaders but will have a late tee time on Saturday afternoon as he goes for his first win since summer 2013.

Woods trails the co-leading trio of Beau Hossler, Brian Gay and Ryan Armour (all at 9 under) by four strokes while other stars like Marc Leishman (-6) and Rickie Fowler (-4) will also try and run down the leaders. This will be Woods' last tune-up before The Open in three weeks at Carnoustie.

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Saturday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Quicken Loans tee times, click here.

All times Eastern.

Jimmy Walker, Anirban Lahiri -- 7:55 a.m.

Charles Howell III, Stewart Cink -- 10:55 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Sam Ryder -- 12:05 p.m.

Tiger Woods, Joel Dahmen -- 12:25 p.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Chesson Hadley -- 12:35 p.m.

John Huh, Marc Leishman -- 12:55 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Zac Blair -- 1:15 p.m.

Francesco Molinari, Brian Gay -- 1:25 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour -- 1:35 p.m.