2018 Quicken Loans National tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start on Saturday
Big Cat will play with Joel Dahmen on Saturday at TPC Potomac
Tiger Woods heads to the weekend at 5 under after a pretty impressive 5-under 65 in Round 2 at the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Woods is four back of the leaders but will have a late tee time on Saturday afternoon as he goes for his first win since summer 2013.
Woods trails the co-leading trio of Beau Hossler, Brian Gay and Ryan Armour (all at 9 under) by four strokes while other stars like Marc Leishman (-6) and Rickie Fowler (-4) will also try and run down the leaders. This will be Woods' last tune-up before The Open in three weeks at Carnoustie.
CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Saturday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Quicken Loans tee times, click here.
All times Eastern.
Jimmy Walker, Anirban Lahiri -- 7:55 a.m.
Charles Howell III, Stewart Cink -- 10:55 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Sam Ryder -- 12:05 p.m.
Tiger Woods, Joel Dahmen -- 12:25 p.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Chesson Hadley -- 12:35 p.m.
John Huh, Marc Leishman -- 12:55 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Zac Blair -- 1:15 p.m.
Francesco Molinari, Brian Gay -- 1:25 p.m.
Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour -- 1:35 p.m.
