2018 Quicken Loans National tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start on Saturday

Big Cat will play with Joel Dahmen on Saturday at TPC Potomac

Tiger Woods heads to the weekend at 5 under after a pretty impressive 5-under 65 in Round 2 at the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Woods is four back of the leaders but will have a late tee time on Saturday afternoon as he goes for his first win since summer 2013.

Woods trails the co-leading trio of Beau Hossler, Brian Gay and Ryan Armour (all at 9 under) by four strokes while other stars like Marc Leishman (-6) and Rickie Fowler (-4) will also try and run down the leaders. This will be Woods' last tune-up before The Open in three weeks at Carnoustie.

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Saturday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Saturday's third round. For a full list of Quicken Loans tee times, click here.

All times Eastern.

Jimmy Walker, Anirban Lahiri -- 7:55 a.m.
Charles Howell III, Stewart Cink -- 10:55 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Sam Ryder -- 12:05 p.m.
Tiger Woods, Joel Dahmen -- 12:25 p.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Chesson Hadley -- 12:35 p.m.
John Huh, Marc Leishman -- 12:55 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Zac Blair -- 1:15 p.m.
Francesco Molinari, Brian Gay -- 1:25 p.m.
Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour -- 1:35 p.m.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES