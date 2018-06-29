2018 Quicken Loans National tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start Round 2

Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler are the headliners this week at the 2018 Quicken Loans National. They're joined by golfers like Marc Leishman, Jimmy Walker, J.B. Holmes and Ben An in one of the sub-prime fields between the two Opens.

Woods is involved in the tournament because of his TGR Foundation, and this week's event at TPC Potomac offers maybe his best chance at winning the rest of the year (most of the rest of the tournaments Woods will play in will include loaded fields). It also represents probably the last time we see him before the Open Championship at the end of July.

Woods will play with Marc Leishman and Bill Haas over the first two days of this event and snagged an early tee time slot on Friday. Attention will be fully on Big Cat this week after a missed cut at the U.S. Open and his 2017-18 season somewhat quietly winding down. He's been better than you probably think so far in 2018, but he doesn't have a win to show for it ... yet. Here's a look at some of the key tee times -- including Woods' -- this week at the Quicken Loans National. For the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern -- Round 2