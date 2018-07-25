2018 RBC Canadian Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start times

This week's Canadian Open is a bit of a reprieve from the intensity and fervor of last week's major championship in Scotland. Bonus points because the golf doesn't start at 1:30 a.m.

It's a great field, too. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood will all be in action at Glen Abbey as we continue a summer run of different countries' open-to-all events. This one is (obviously) the least of the three, but it finds itself smack-dab in the middle of a bang-up four-week stretch of golf (Open, Candian Open, WGC-Bridgestone and PGA Championship).

So kick back, drink in this field and enjoy the festivities before things start heating up again -- literally -- in Akron next week for the WGC and in St. Louis the week after for the PGA.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: Approximately 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: Approximately 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live on Facebook

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio