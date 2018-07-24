2018 RBC Canadian Open picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field at Glen Abbey
With three majors in the rearview mirror, a different Open comes into focus this week
The Open Championship is over, but the end-of-summer golf is just getting started as this week's RBC Canadian Open, next week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship finish off a crazy four-week stretch for the PGA Tour. This week is the breather (if you can call it that) with two majors and a WGC in the span of four weeks. Still, it has a terrific field that should provide some great post-Open entertainment.
Let's take a look at this week's contest.
Event information
What: RBC Canadian Open | When: July 26-29
Where: Glen Abbey Golf Club -- Ontario, Canada
Ranking the field (odds)
- Dustin Johnson (13/2): An easy choice. The No. 1 player in the world and someone who has had success on this course (see below).
- Brooks Koepka (11-1): His only trip here was a top 20. He's just an auto top 10 guy for me at pretty much any tournament.
- Tony Finau (16-1): It feels like he's going to win at any point now. Three top 10s at the majors this year, and he's the best value at 50-1 for the PGA Championship. He was top five here last year.
- Tommy Fleetwood (16-1): No history here, but he's coming off a solid Open, despite a slight fade on the weekend.
- Joaquinn Niemann (28-1): Might be some prisoner of the moment stuff for me in here, but I think he's special.
- Matt Kuchar (25-1): Three (!) top 10s here in the last four years, and he's coming off a top 10 at Carnoustie. This field might actually be really good!
- Jhonattan Vegas (66-1): If there's ever been a horse for a course, this it. Vegas has taken two in a row at Glen Abbey.
- Brandt Snedeker (33-1): Won here in 2013 and noted after Greenbrier that he's playing his best golf of the year. I believe him.
- Charley Hoffman (25-1): Three top 20s in his last three trips to this course.
- Bubba Watson (20-1): Finished second here in 2015 and is still somewhat quietly having a great season and probably still the leader for PGA Tour Player of the Year.
- Kevin Kisner (33-1): Coming off a week where he led or co-led a major for three rounds (which is the second time that's happened in the last four majors).
- Sergio Garcia (25-1): It has not been a great few months for Garcia. He's missed six of his last seven cuts on the PGA Tour (including two majors), but I always ride with talent.
- Cameron Champ (50-1): More prisoner of the moment rankings here. He's coming off a Web.com Tour win, and (whispers) he might be longer than D.J.
- Ben An (40-1): Missed just one cut since March and finished T2 at Memorial. This is his first appearance here.
- Keegan Bradley (50-1): Quietly having a pretty nice season. Three top-25 finishes in his last six starts.
With Johnson, Fleetood, Finau, Koepka, Watson and Garcia, this actually qualifies as an elite post-major championship field. Field strength: A-
Three stories to watch
1. DJ's rebound: After missing the cut as the No. 1 player in the world at The Open last week, I'm curious to see how Johnson responds. He's part of the RBC contingent that makes appearances at RBC-sponsored tournaments, which is tough for him given how many events in a row he'll play. Still, he finished T8 last year and has two other top-two finishes at this course. I would expect the bounce-back to be strong heading into Bridgestone and the PGA Championship.
2. Three-peat: Nobody has won a PGA Tour event three straight times since Steve Stricker took the John Deere Classic from 2009-11. Jhonattan Vegas, of all people, has a chance to pull that off following his victories over Charley Hoffman in 2017 and Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Martin Laird in 2016. Hopefully he won't have to take a helicopter to the course this week.
3. Ryder Cup/FedEx Cup implications: It feels as if this sneaked up on us this year, but there are only three weeks left in Ryder Cup automatic qualifying and four for FedEx Cup points. This tournament will mark the beginning of a possibly tense month for guys on the outside looking in at the Ryder Cup auto spots (like Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner and Tony Finau) as well as the FedEx Cup top 125 (currently Harris English, Talor Gooch and Lucas Glover).
Past winners
- 2017: Jhonattan Vegas
- 2016: Jhonattan Vegas
- 2015: Jason Day
- 2014: Tim Clark
- 2013: Brandt Snedeker
So who will win the 2018 Canadian Open, and what massive long shot can stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to find out and see the full projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four golf majors.
Canadian Open picks
|Winner: I might only be saying this because he finished second last year to Vegas, but this tournament has Hoffman's fingerprints all over it. Odds: 25-1
Dustin Johnson
|Top 10: Easy pick here. DJ crushes at Glen Abbey, and he's the best player in the field. Interesting to note that Glen Abbey doesn't require you to be as great at putting as the average PGA Tour course. That doesn't necessarily affect DJ, who currently ranks No. 17 on the PGA Tour in putting. Odds: 40-1
|Sleeper: Two straight top 10s for Ryder, albeit at events with lesser fields. Still, good odds for somebody who's playing quite well. Odds: 100-1
-
