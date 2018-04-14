2018 RBC Heritage: Ian Poulter pushes way into 54-hole lead at Hilton Head
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is far off the top of the leaderboard after three rounds
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- The resurgent Ian Poulter shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the RBC Heritage, putting him in position for his second victory in three weeks.
Before April, Poulter had not won on tour in more than five years. Now, he's one more solid round away from adding another title to his dramatic win at the Houston Open on April 1.
No joke, Poulter's play is for real.
Seven of the Englishman's last 11 rounds have been in the 60s after having just three such showings in his first 20 rounds this season. His latest left him at 13-under 200, and a stroke ahead of Luke List (67) and Si Woo Kim (68).
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson failed to make a move and, after a 72, was tied for 41st, 10 shots behind.
