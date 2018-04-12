2018 RBC Heritage: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, streaming options
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 RBC Heritage live this week
After an incredibly compelling and intensive week of major championship golf, we get to relax a bit with this week's RBC Heritage. The field this week, headlined by Dustin Johnson, is good but not great. The course, however, is phenomenal.
There's always so much excitement surrounding the Masters that the week directly following can feel like a letdown. But with guys like Patrick Cantlay, Ollie Schniederjans and Bryson DeChambeau trying to take down a beast like D.J., we should be in for yet another great week on the PGA Tour.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
