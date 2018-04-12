2018 RBC Heritage: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, streaming options

After an incredibly compelling and intensive week of major championship golf, we get to relax a bit with this week's RBC Heritage. The field this week, headlined by Dustin Johnson, is good but not great. The course, however, is phenomenal.

There's always so much excitement surrounding the Masters that the week directly following can feel like a letdown. But with guys like Patrick Cantlay, Ollie Schniederjans and Bryson DeChambeau trying to take down a beast like D.J., we should be in for yet another great week on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio