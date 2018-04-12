2018 RBC Heritage: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, streaming options

Find out when and how to watch the 2018 RBC Heritage live this week

After an incredibly compelling and intensive week of major championship golf, we get to relax a bit with this week's RBC Heritage. The field this week, headlined by Dustin Johnson, is good but not great. The course, however, is phenomenal.

There's always so much excitement surrounding the Masters that the week directly following can feel like a letdown. But with guys like Patrick Cantlay, Ollie Schniederjans and Bryson DeChambeau trying to take down a beast like D.J., we should be in for yet another great week on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES