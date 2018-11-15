2018 RSM Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start time, radio

The last event of the year has finally arrived and with it -- because of daylight saving time -- a condensed schedule for live golf. Webb Simpson and Cameron Champ are the two headliners this week at Sea Island, and this tournament marks the last time until 2019 that you can watch an official PGA Tour event so soak up the opportunity while you still can.

It also marks the last tournament where players can still qualify for the 2019 Tournament of Champions. Austin Cook did that last year in his maiden PGA Tour victory, and most of the field in Georgia this week has an opportunity to replicate what he did in 2018. The perfect way to end the year. Maybe whoever wins will also end the season getting baby advice from Tiger Woods. Here's last year's champ Cook on that experience in Golf Digest.

Fast-forward to the end of 2018, and I'm paired with Tiger Woods in the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. We're talking about parenthood, as (wife) Crys and I are expecting our first child, a daughter, in January. Tiger's giving Crys and me parenting advice as we snap a photo after our round. If you told me before the season that that's how my first year on the PGA Tour was going to end, I would've signed up for that in a heartbeat.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 11 a.m. -- 4:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m. (approximately)

Live TV coverage: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1:30-4:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: Noon -- 4:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio