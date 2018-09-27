2018 Ryder Cup odds, picks: U.S. team is a heavy favorite to win again, this time in Paris
Vegas says the stars and stripes will reign for the first time in a quarter of a century
It is officially Ryder Cup week, and while Tiger Woods' victory on Sunday at the Tour Championship was certainly compelling, it is time to turn the channel to Paris and what should be a thrilling three days at Le Golf National. The teams have arrived and are beginning to settle in France, and the captains have already held a couple of press conferences.
With that in mind, it's also time for us to take a look at some of the odds for what should be a pretty compelling matchup. According to GolfOdds.com, the U.S. is a big favorite heading into the 42nd edition of the Ryder Cup in Paris at Le Golf National. Because they won the event in 2016, the U.S. needs just 14 points to retain it, while Europe must win 14.5 points outright to take it back. With that in mind, let's look at all the odds.
To lift the trophy
- U.S.: -180
- Europe: +150
To win
- U.S.: -150
- Europe: +150
- Tie: +1200
Day 1 outcome
- U.S.: +105
- Europe: +150
- Tie: +500
Day 2 outcome
- U.S.: +105
- Europe: +150
- Tie: +500
Day 3 outcome
- U.S.: -130
- Europe: +150
- Tie: +1000
Top American point scorer
- Dustin Johnson: 5-1
- Brooks Koepka: 6-1
- Justin Thomas: 13/2
- Tiger Woods: 13/2
- Jordan Spieth: 7-1
- Patrick Reed: 8-1
- Rickie Fowler: 10-1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 12-1
- Tony Finau: 12-1
- Bubba Watson: 25-1
- Webb Simpson: 25-1
- Phil Mickelson: 30-1
Top European point scorer
- Justin Rose: 9/2
- Rory McIlroy: 9/2
- Jon Rahm: 15/2
- Tommy Fleetwood: 9-1
- Francesco Molinari: 10-1
- Ian Poulter: 10-1
- Henrik Stenson: 10-1
- Sergio Garcia: 12-1
- Alex Noren: 16-1
- Tyrrell Hatton: 25-1
- Thorbjorn Olesen: 25-1
Exact score
- U.S. 14.5 - Europe 13.5: 8-1
- U.S.: 15 - Europe 13: 8-1
- Europe 15 - U.S. 13: 10-1
- U.S. 15.5 - Europe 12.5: 10-1
- U.S. 16 - Europe 12: 10-1
- Europe 14.5 - U.S. 13.5: 12-1
- Tie 14-14: 12-1
- U.S. 17 - Europe 11: 12-1
- U.S. 16.5 - Europe 11.5: 14-1
- Europe 16 - U.S. 12: 16-1
- Europe 15.5 - U.S. 12.5: 18-1
- Europe 17 - U.S. 11: 18-1
There is a lot to digest, but there are a couple early props worth taking.
Reed (8-1) or Fowler (10-1) are safe bets on the U.S. side as high scorers. Fleetwood (9-1) may be too good to pass up on the European side considering he may be played up to six times given his form and their depth.
As for a final score, I don't see 28-0 U.S. listed anywhere, so I guess I like Europe 14.5 - U.S. 13.5 or U.S. 17 - Europe 11 work the best at those odds.
