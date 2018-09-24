2018 Ryder Cup odds, picks: U.S. team the heavy favorite to win second straight in Paris
Vegas says the stars and stripes will reign for the first time in a quarter of a century
I know that Tiger Woods' victory on Sunday was compelling and all, but it's now officially Ryder Cup week! The teams have arrived in Paris, and the captains have already held the first press conferences. It's also time for us to take a look at some of the odds for what should be a pretty compelling matchup.
According to GolfOdds.com, the U.S. is a big favorite heading into the 42nd edition of the Ryder Cup in Paris at Le Golf National. Because they won the event in 2016, the U.S. needs just 14 points to retain it, while Europe must win 14.5 points outright to take it back. With that in mind, let's look at all the odds.
To lift the trophy
- U.S.: -180
- Europe: +150
To win
- U.S.: -150
- Europe: +150
- Tie: +1200
Day 1 outcome
- U.S.: +105
- Europe: +150
- Tie: +500
Day 2 outcome
- U.S.: +105
- Europe: +150
- Tie: +500
Day 3 outcome
- U.S.: -130
- Europe: +150
- Tie: +1000
Top American point scorer
- Dustin Johnson: 5-1
- Brooks Koepka: 6-1
- Justin Thomas: 13/2
- Tiger Woods: 13/2
- Jordan Spieth: 7-1
- Patrick Reed: 8-1
- Rickie Fowler: 10-1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 12-1
- Tony Finau: 12-1
- Bubba Watson: 25-1
- Webb Simpson: 25-1
- Phil Mickelson: 30-1
Top European point scorer
- Justin Rose: 9/2
- Rory McIlroy: 9/2
- Jon Rahm: 15/2
- Tommy Fleetwood: 9-1
- Francesco Molinari: 10-1
- Ian Poulter: 10-1
- Henrik Stenson: 10-1
- Sergio Garcia: 12-1
- Alex Noren: 16-1
- Tyrrell Hatton: 25-1
- Thorbjorn Olesen: 25-1
Exact score
- U.S. 14.5 - Europe 13.5: 8-1
- U.S.: 15 - Europe 13: 8-1
- Europe 15 - U.S. 13: 10-1
- U.S. 15.5 - Europe 12.5: 10-1
- U.S. 16 - Europe 12: 10-1
- Europe 14.5 - U.S. 13.5: 12-1
- Tie 14-14: 12-1
- U.S. 17 - Europe 11: 12-1
- U.S. 16.5 - Europe 11.5: 14-1
- Europe 16 - U.S. 12: 16-1
- Europe 15.5 - U.S. 12.5: 18-1
- Europe 17 - U.S. 11: 18-1
There is a lot to digest, but there are a couple early props worth taking.
Reed (8-1) or Fowler (10-1) are safe bets on the U.S. side as high scorers. Fleetwood (9-1) may be too good to pass up on the European side considering he may be played up to six times given his form and their depth.
As for a final score, I don't see 28-0 U.S. listed anywhere, so I guess I like Europe 14.5 - U.S. 13.5 or U.S. 17 - Europe 11 work the best at those odds.
-
U.S. gets momentum for 2018 Ryder Cup
An already-favored U.S. team just got a boost from Big Cat
-
Tiger is the new 2019 Masters favorite
Big Cat in green next April? The odds say, yes
-
Tiger picked perfect time to come back
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell relive Tiger's epic Sunday win and look ahead to records on his...
-
Social reaction to Tiger Woods' 80th win
Big Cat got the full car wash on Sunday from golf Twitter
-
Tiger Woods caps historic year with hope
In putting our hope in Tiger Woods, we wanted to be reminded what is possible when you bel...
-
Tour Championship, FedExCup purse, money
Big Cat hauled in a lucrative pay day on Sunday at East Lake