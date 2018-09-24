2018 Ryder Cup odds, picks: U.S. team the heavy favorite to win second straight in Paris

I know that Tiger Woods' victory on Sunday was compelling and all, but it's now officially Ryder Cup week! The teams have arrived in Paris, and the captains have already held the first press conferences. It's also time for us to take a look at some of the odds for what should be a pretty compelling matchup.

According to GolfOdds.com, the U.S. is a big favorite heading into the 42nd edition of the Ryder Cup in Paris at Le Golf National. Because they won the event in 2016, the U.S. needs just 14 points to retain it, while Europe must win 14.5 points outright to take it back. With that in mind, let's look at all the odds.

To lift the trophy

U.S.: -180



Europe: +150



To win

U.S.: -150



Europe: +150



Tie: +1200



Day 1 outcome

U.S.: +105



Europe: +150



Tie: +500



Day 2 outcome

U.S.: +105



Europe: +150



Tie: +500



Day 3 outcome

U.S.: -130



Europe: +150



Tie: +1000



Top American point scorer

Dustin Johnson: 5-1



Brooks Koepka: 6-1



Justin Thomas: 13/2



Tiger Woods: 13/2



Jordan Spieth: 7-1



Patrick Reed: 8-1



Rickie Fowler: 10-1



Bryson DeChambeau: 12-1



Tony Finau: 12-1



Bubba Watson: 25-1



Webb Simpson: 25-1



Phil Mickelson: 30-1



Top European point scorer

Justin Rose: 9/2



Rory McIlroy: 9/2



Jon Rahm: 15/2



Tommy Fleetwood: 9-1



Francesco Molinari: 10-1



Ian Poulter: 10-1



Henrik Stenson: 10-1



Sergio Garcia: 12-1



Alex Noren: 16-1



Tyrrell Hatton: 25-1



Thorbjorn Olesen: 25-1



Exact score

U.S. 14.5 - Europe 13.5: 8-1



U.S.: 15 - Europe 13: 8-1



Europe 15 - U.S. 13: 10-1



U.S. 15.5 - Europe 12.5: 10-1



U.S. 16 - Europe 12: 10-1



Europe 14.5 - U.S. 13.5: 12-1



Tie 14-14: 12-1



U.S. 17 - Europe 11: 12-1



U.S. 16.5 - Europe 11.5: 14-1



Europe 16 - U.S. 12: 16-1



Europe 15.5 - U.S. 12.5: 18-1



Europe 17 - U.S. 11: 18-1



There is a lot to digest, but there are a couple early props worth taking.

Reed (8-1) or Fowler (10-1) are safe bets on the U.S. side as high scorers. Fleetwood (9-1) may be too good to pass up on the European side considering he may be played up to six times given his form and their depth.

As for a final score, I don't see 28-0 U.S. listed anywhere, so I guess I like Europe 14.5 - U.S. 13.5 or U.S. 17 - Europe 11 work the best at those odds.