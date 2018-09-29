2018 Ryder Cup pairings for Sunday, tee times, matches, complete schedule for Day 3

The United States team needs a borderline miracle on Sunday at the 2018 Ryder Cup to retain the trophy it won two years ago at Hazeltine. The Europeans are up 10-6, and a U.S. win would match the largest margin ever overcome on a Sunday at the Ryder Cup.

However, there are some fascinating singles matchups in play, especially early. With 12 points at stake and no lead safe (two of the last three teams to lead 10-6 have lost), the Americans should feel good about putting a lot of red on the board early and possibly getting going downhill for the second half of the day.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the third session on Sunday.

All times Eastern

United States Tee time Europe Justin Thomas 6:05 a.m. Rory McIlroy Paul Casey 6:17 a.m. Brooks Koepka Justin Rose 6:29 a.m. Webb Simpson Jon Rahm 6:41 a.m. Tiger Woods Tommy Fleetwood 6:53 a.m. Tony Finau Ian Poulter

7:05 a.m. Dustin Johnson Thorbjorn Olesen 7:17 a.m. Jordan Spieth Sergio Garcia

7:29 a.m. Rickie Fowler Francesco Molinari 7:41 a.m. Phil Mickelson Tyrrell Hatton

7:53 a.m. Patrick Reed Henrik Stenson 8:05 a.m. Bubba Watson Alex Noren 8:17 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas-McIlroy is the obvious headliner, but Rahm-Tiger, Sergio-Fowler and Fleetwood-Finau all reek of instant classics, too. Mickelson-Molinari, not so much. It will likely all come down to what happens in the first five matches, which is how it usually goes. If you're looking for a U.S. victory, it could go something like this.

Thomas, Koepka and Simpson dust McIlroy, Casey and Rose respectively and pull the thing to within 10-9. Woods splits with Rahm to make it 10.5-9.5. Fleetwood takes Finau to cement his legacy and make it 11.5-9.5. Then D.J, Spieth and Fowler rip off three straight to make it 12.5-11.5 for the Yanks.

Mickelson bows out, and we're tied. Watson and Stenson split in a pillow fight, and DeChambeau and Noren swing plane one another to death. That would make it 13.5-13.5, and it would come down to Reed and Hatton. Oh boy, I hope it comes down to Reed and Hatton for the Ryder Cup. For all the poor shots he's hit this week, you know Reed would rise to the occasion and run straight for the trophy after ending poor Hatton's first appearance as viciously as humanly possible. Vive la France, let it go like this on Sunday.

2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30

Singles: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com