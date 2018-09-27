2018 Ryder Cup pairings: Teams, matches, complete schedule for the United States and Europe
The first session at Paris will include some tasty matchups
The speculation is over! The Ryder Cup is here! United States captain Jim Furyk and European captain Thomas Bjorn made their selections for the first four-ball session on Friday, and we have some incredibly compelling matchups.
The matchups were announced at a lengthy opening ceremony, which included musical acts, a number of speeches and Tiger Woods getting a monstrous ovation from the away crowd.
Furyk chose his big bombers to go up front with the new duo of Woods and Patrick Reed anchoring the back end. Europe starts with the No. 2 player in the world, Justin Rose, alongside Jon Rahm. Let it hang early, Europe!
Here's a look at the first four matches.
All times Eastern
Match 1 (2:10 a.m.): Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka vs. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm
Match 2 (2:25 a.m.): Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson vs. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen
Match 3 (2:40 a.m.): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas vs. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton
Match 4 (2:55 a.m.): Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed vs. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.
All of these matches are compelling to me, but the first and last are probably most compelling. Finau and Koepka could be world beaters together, but they'll face Europe's most complete squad of the first four. That might end up being the match of the day.
Woods and Reed are also going to rock together, but Molinari and Fleetwood are going to flush disgusting iron after disgusting iron. It's going to be a show. The entire week is going to be a show, of course, with a favored U.S. side looking for its first win in Europe since 1993 and Europe trying to win back a Ryder Cup it lost in 2016. More on the schedule for the entire week below.
2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events
All times Eastern
Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 28
Session 1 (fourballs): 2 a.m.
Session 2 (foursomes): 7:45 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29
Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.
Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 7:45 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30
Singles: 6 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
-
How to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup live this week
-
2018 Ryder Cup dates, schedule, format
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup live all week long
-
Breaking down the 2018 Ryder Cup teams
For the first time ever, all 10 of the top players in the world will be at the Ryder Cup
-
Ryder Cup odds, best picks, predictions
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire Ryder Cup 10,000 times
-
2018 Ryder Cup predictions and picks
Expert picks and predictions along with a closer look at the 2018 edition of the Ryder Cup
-
U.S. the big favorite for 2018 Ryder Cup
Vegas says the stars and stripes will reign for the first time in a quarter of a century