2018 Ryder Cup pairings: Teams, matches, complete schedule for the United States and Europe

The speculation is over! The Ryder Cup is here! United States captain Jim Furyk and European captain Thomas Bjorn made their selections for the first four-ball session on Friday, and we have some incredibly compelling matchups.

The matchups were announced at a lengthy opening ceremony, which included musical acts, a number of speeches and Tiger Woods getting a monstrous ovation from the away crowd.

Furyk chose his big bombers to go up front with the new duo of Woods and Patrick Reed anchoring the back end. Europe starts with the No. 2 player in the world, Justin Rose, alongside Jon Rahm. Let it hang early, Europe!

Here's a look at the first four matches.

All times Eastern

Match 1 (2:10 a.m.): Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka vs. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm

Match 2 (2:25 a.m.): Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson vs. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen

Match 3 (2:40 a.m.): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas vs. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton

Match 4 (2:55 a.m.): Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed vs. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

All of these matches are compelling to me, but the first and last are probably most compelling. Finau and Koepka could be world beaters together, but they'll face Europe's most complete squad of the first four. That might end up being the match of the day.

Woods and Reed are also going to rock together, but Molinari and Fleetwood are going to flush disgusting iron after disgusting iron. It's going to be a show. The entire week is going to be a show, of course, with a favored U.S. side looking for its first win in Europe since 1993 and Europe trying to win back a Ryder Cup it lost in 2016. More on the schedule for the entire week below.

2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events

All times Eastern

Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 28

Session 1 (fourballs): 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes): 7:45 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29

Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 7:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30

Singles: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com