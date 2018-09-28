2018 Ryder Cup pairings: Matches, teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Saturday

Day 1 of the Ryder Cup was a mixed bag for the Americans. On one hand, the United States jumped out to a 3-1 lead with a strong four-ball lineup. On the other, Europe stormed all the way back to take a 5-3 advantage in the afternoon, sweeping the visitors 4-0 in foursomes over what appears to have been the most dominant single session for a team in Ryder Cup history.

Saturday morning's session will look a lot like the first on Friday for the United States as the Americans bring out an identical lineup for fourballs. Europe, on the other hand, is switching things up completely with only two of its pairings carrying over from Friday. Let's take a look at the matchups.

All times Eastern

United States Tee time Europe Brooks Koepka / Tony Finau 2:10 a.m. Rory McIlroy / Sergio Garcia Dustin Johnson / Rickie Fowler 2:25 a.m. Paul Casey / Tyrrell Hatton Tiger Woods / Patrick Reed 2:40 a.m. Francesco Molinari / Tommy Fleetwood Justin Thomas / Jordan Spieth 2:55 a.m. Ian Poulter / Jon Rahm

All of these matches are compelling for sure, but the fact that Europe is going so strong with McIlroy and Garcia in an effort to take down a couple world-beaters in Koepka and Finau is interesting. The Woods/Reed vs. Molinari/Fleetwood rematch is also exceedingly interesting, particularly since neither Woods nor Reed played in the afternoon Friday following their showing in the morning.

This is going to be an absolute show. The U.S. side is now underdogs looking for its first win in Europe since 1993, while Europe is suddenly trying to deal with its new role as favorites. More on the schedule for the entire week below.

2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29

Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 7:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30

Singles: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com