2018 Ryder Cup pairings: Matches, teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Saturday
The first session at Paris includes some tasty matchups as we get going at Le Golf National
Day 1 of the Ryder Cup was a mixed bag for the Americans. On one hand, the United States jumped out to a 3-1 lead with a strong four-ball lineup. On the other, Europe stormed all the way back to take a 5-3 advantage in the afternoon, sweeping the visitors 4-0 in foursomes over what appears to have been the most dominant single session for a team in Ryder Cup history.
Saturday morning's session will look a lot like the first on Friday for the United States as the Americans bring out an identical lineup for fourballs. Europe, on the other hand, is switching things up completely with only two of its pairings carrying over from Friday. Let's take a look at the matchups.
All times Eastern
|United States
|Tee time
|Europe
Brooks Koepka / Tony Finau
2:10 a.m.
Rory McIlroy / Sergio Garcia
Dustin Johnson / Rickie Fowler
2:25 a.m.
Paul Casey / Tyrrell Hatton
Tiger Woods / Patrick Reed
2:40 a.m.
Francesco Molinari / Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Thomas / Jordan Spieth
2:55 a.m.
Ian Poulter / Jon Rahm
All of these matches are compelling for sure, but the fact that Europe is going so strong with McIlroy and Garcia in an effort to take down a couple world-beaters in Koepka and Finau is interesting. The Woods/Reed vs. Molinari/Fleetwood rematch is also exceedingly interesting, particularly since neither Woods nor Reed played in the afternoon Friday following their showing in the morning.
This is going to be an absolute show. The U.S. side is now underdogs looking for its first win in Europe since 1993, while Europe is suddenly trying to deal with its new role as favorites. More on the schedule for the entire week below.
2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events
Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29
Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.
Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 7:45 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30
Singles: 6 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
