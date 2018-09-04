2018 Ryder Cup picks: U.S. team adds Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau

United States Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk began assembling his 2018 squad for Paris on Tuesday, and he's selected two of the most legendary names in the history of the sport, as well as quite possibly the hottest golfer on the course at the moment, as his first three captain's picks.

Furyk revealed Tuesday during a press conference that Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are the first three members of the U.S. team. The fourth member will be revealed this coming Monday following the conclusion of this weekend's BMW Championship.

The selection of Woods marks the first time since 2012 that the 14-time major winner will represent the U.S. team as a golfer against Team Europe. (He served as a vice captain in 2016.) It's also yet another accomplishment in what has been what many have called a successful comeback season which has seen Woods draw serious Sunday attention on more than one occasion, especially during The Open Championship back in July where he finished T6.

Mickelson will continue an impressive run with this selection marking his 12th consecutive appearance as a member of the U.S. Team. To celebrate the occasion, Lefty put that flashy new Twitter account of his to good use.

So honored to be a part of Team USA!

PHEELING PATRIOTIC

PHEELING PHIERCE! 🇺🇸🕺#RyderCup @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/6NGa6ESXxU — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 4, 2018

The 24-year-old DeChambeau is arguably the most dangerous golfer of the group, though, and his recent run may be all the proof you need to validate that distinction. DeChambeau has owned the FedEx Cup Playoffs thus far, earning victories in consecutive weeks at the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship. His performances have vaulted him to the top of the current FedEx Cup standings.

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place from Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National right outside of Paris.