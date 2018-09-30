2018 Ryder Cup results, scores: Europe beats back talented United States team to regain trophy

The 2018 Ryder Cup built some drama for a short while during the Sunday singles matches, but in the end, Europe rolled to a clear victory after entering the day leading 10-6. It clinched the win at 14.9-9.5 with play still ongoing. The United States team certainly made the hosts earn the victory with a downhill string of early points and half points, but in a flurry at the end, the Euros took back the trophy after the Americans won it two years agoand kept the U.S. from winning on European soil for the first time since 1993.

With victories from Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Webb Simpson -- plus a half point from Brooks Koepka -- the Americans moved to within 10.5-9.5 of the Europeans, which have led at the Ryder Cup since Friday afternoon. However, the United States could not muster anything on the back end of the pairings, which was probably to be expected given that captain Jim Furyk front-loaded his singles with guys who were playing better golf.

When Jon Rahm downed Tiger Woods 2&1 on the 17th hole with his fourth birdie of the day, the only question left was who would do the final deed. The answer was somewhat humorous. Phil Mickelson, who struggled all week and helped engender the task force that led to the selection of this team, hit a ball in the water on No. 16, took off his hat and conceded to Francesco Molinari. The point means Molinari is just the fourth man to go 5-0-0 in a Ryder Cup and the first to ever do it in the same year he won a major. Woods and Mickelson combined to go 0-6-0 in the Ryder Cup.

"I don't even think I can quantify to let you guys know how much it means," Ian Poulter told NBC after he got Europe to 13.5 points. "You see it in the emotion when we hole putts. You see it in the emotion of the fans. To be able to represent Europe is extremely special. To be able to win this thing back is even more special."

For the United States, it was a big week of questions with few answers. Why did Woods go 0-4-0 a week after winning the Tour Championship? Why did Dustin Johnson look listless for most of the event? What's going on with Bubba Watson? And on and on we go. For Europe, it's yet another in a long line of machine-like performances. They took advantage of a course that fit their games, never panicked and forced the U.S. to need a miracle on Sunday. They didn't get it, and as a result the Euros have won a seventh Ryder Cup in their last nine tries.

