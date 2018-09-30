2018 Ryder Cup results, scores: Live coverage, standings, scoreboard, updates, Sunday schedule

The United States is in a major hole entering the final day of play at the 2018 Ryder Cup, but if there was one form of golf in which the Americans would have a chance to dominate and mount a comeback, it is singles. Europe holds a 10-6 lead on the U.S. with one-on-one matches set for Sunday, meaning the visitors will need eight points out of the 12 matches to defend their trophy.

Two years ago at Hazeltine, the United States bested Europe 7.5-4.5 in singles, but the eventual champions also dominated the prior two days and won all five sessions of golf during the event. That has clearly not been the case this year as Europe has run through the Americans at nearly every turn after trailing early Friday. Action begins shortly after 6 a.m. ET (a full list of pairings and tee times can be found to the right) and will continue until just before NFL games kickoff at 1 p.m.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, standings, highlights and analysis from Day 3 of the 2018 Ryder Cup. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

