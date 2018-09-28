2018 Ryder Cup results, scores: Standings, scoring after Day 1 as Europe storms back to lead
The U.S. took a commanding lead on Friday ... until Europe routed the visitors down the stretch
The United States Ryder Cup team has a problem. Actually, it has a lot of problems after getting smashed late on Day 1 in Paris by a European team that led for nearly the entire afternoon foursomes session. After two blowout sessions (one for each side), Europe leads the United States 5-3 after one day of action at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.
After the U.S. nearly took all four matches in the morning fourballs, the Yanks wound up leading 3-1 entering the second wave of matches in the afternoon. The only Euros to put a point on the board in Session 1 were Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, and they did it with a barrage of long birdies that propelled Europe into the afternoon with as much momentum as you can have when you're trailing 3-1.
In the afternoon, Europe got its band back together and sent out lions Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter together as well as Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose. Sergio Garcia played with rookie Alex Noren, and Molinari and Fleetwood went out again. Collectively, those four pairings played 64 holes in the afternoon and trailed for just six of them. The result was arguably the most dominant session of golf in Ryder Cup history.
The 4-0 sweep was Europe's first session sweep since 1989, and it made the Day 1 final tally 5-3 for the Euros. There's a long way to go, of course, but Europe looks to be in command after the first eight matches as it takes a 25-year winning streak on home soil into Saturday's repeat sessions of fourballs early and foursomes late.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, standings, highlights and analysis from Day 1 of the 2018 Ryder Cup. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
Thanks for joining us.
-
How to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup live this week
-
2018 Ryder Cup dates, schedule, format
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup live all week long
-
2018 Ryder Cup matches set
The first session at Paris includes some tasty matchups as we get going at Le Golf Nationa...
-
2018 Ryder Cup format, scoring
Here's everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup in Paris this weekend
-
2018 Ryder Cup predictions and picks
Expert picks and predictions along with a closer look at the 2018 edition of the Ryder Cup
-
Breaking down the 2018 Ryder Cup teams
For the first time ever, all 10 of the top players in the world will be at the Ryder Cup