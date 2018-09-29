2018 Ryder Cup results, scores: Standings, scoring after Day 2 as Europe continues piling on U.S.

Team Europe leads by the somewhat infamous score of 10-6 after two days of team play at the 2018 Ryder Cup. The Europeans -- led again by the dynamic pairing of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood -- won the morning session 3-1 and split the afternoon foursomes 2-2, never allowing the United States to regain the momentum it possessed early on Friday.

If the second session of Friday was bad for the U.S., Saturday morning's opening session was worse. The Americans lost the first three four-ball matches (eight in a row going back to Friday morning) and trailed 8-3 before a Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas win made it 8-4 going to the afternoon session. Molinari and Fleetwood bludgeoned Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, and nobody besides Spieth and Thomas could find it. Without at least a split in the afternoon, this Ryder Cup would have been curtains almost as quickly as it began.

Thankfully for Jim Furyk's squad, the Americans somewhat rallied in afternoon foursomes. After getting housed 4-0 in the Friday foursomes, the U.S. grabbed two points on Saturday, one of them from the unlikeliest pairing. Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, who had never won a match together at the Ryder Cup, took Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren to the woodshed, and Spieth and Thomas continued their flow from the morning session.

It wasn't enough to get it to the 9-7 number they probably needed, but the U.S. is still hanging on. Europe was clearly sniffing the close out on Saturday afternoon; it has all the momentum, the entire crowd and a recent history that portends a rout on Sunday. However, in two of the last three Ryder Cups where one of the teams has led 10-6 going to Sunday, the other team has taken home the Ryder Cup. The U.S. is probably better suited for singles play, and it has a young pair in Spieth and Thomas who can do some damage early and often. Sunday's singles should be fascinating as Europe looks to make it seven Ryder Cups in nine tries and the U.S. tries to steal one in dramatic fashion in Paris.

