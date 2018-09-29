2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events, dates, format, TV coverage, start times, live stream online

While the Americans have lost four of the last six Ryder Cups, the United States was riding high entering Paris coming off a dominant 17-11 win over Europe just two years ago. It appeared as if the U.S. would be able to roll that momentum -- and a stacked lineup -- into another early lead at Le Golf National, but after taking a 3-1 advantage, the Europeans powered back Friday to sweep the afternoon session and take a 5-3 lead after the first day of action.

All of a sudden, the United States is no longer the favorite in Paris, and Europe looks to have all the momentum on its side entering the second day of action. Star power is definitely something this year's U.S. team is not lacking. As a matter of fact, this year's Ryder Cup is bringing a lot of heat with this field, as 20 of the 24 golfers participating are ranked within the top 25 in the world. When it comes to one of the most anticipated events in golf, you can't really ask for much more for your weekend viewing pleasure.

Ryder Cups are almost always insane, and the best thing about them is that they feel close until the very end. You can always talk yourself into a couple of matches flipping on their heads at some point, and you can always talk yourself into a couple of points going differently. With superstars and future hall-of-fame golfer littered throughout both teams, I expect a fabulous three days in Paris in what could be the best golf event of 2018. Strap in and get ready for some fun.

2018 Ryder Cup format

The Ryder Cup will be held in Paris from Friday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 30. The first two days of Ryder Cup action will include split sessions with separate types of golf being played. Golfers from the United States and Europe will compete in both four-ball action early in the day and foursomes later in the day. On Sunday, the golfers will complete in one-on-one singles matches. Below we break down each type of match you will see this week.

Four-ball: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. Each of the four golfers plays their own ball and the pairs choose their best score to count for the hole.

Foursomes: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. This time, however, the players have to switch off hitting the same ball until it rolls in the cup. The rotation can start fresh the next hole. There is more strategy involved here, and the U.S. has struggled in this format over the last few years.

Scoring (for both): The winner of each hole receives a single point; if the score is even (such as both teams make birdie), no point is awarded. Points are never lost. At the end of each match, the winning team gets one point for their country (or 0.5 if it is even). A match can end early if the winning team is up more holes than there are left to play.

Singles: Sunday consists of 12 one-on-one matches played out over the course of the day. The winner of each match receives one point (or 0.5 if it is even).

2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events

All times Eastern

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29

Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 7:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30

Singles: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com