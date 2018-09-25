2018 Ryder Cup scripting: Here are the uniforms, gear the United States will wear in Paris

One of my favorite parts of the Ryder Cup is seeing 12 golfers, all sponsored by different companies, wearing the same attire for an entire week from a singular company. It hasn't always been great (remember those 1999 shirts!), but it's certainly always entertaining. Also, I hope the rain gear is sufficient this time around.

This year's U.S. gear is made by Ralph Lauren, and it's as sharp as it's been for the last few years. There are more collars than a Clemson fraternity part, but overall the United States team will be looking sharp.

Here's a look at some of their gear.

On Friday and Sunday, the U.S. will pair blue shirts with white pants. On Saturday, they'll go white shirts with pinstripe pants (the Phil Mickelson Special!). I love the vests and jackets the U.S. squad has prepared. I even love the camo look for Sunday (see jacket above). The U.S. stuff hasn't changed for a few Ryder Cups, and that's a great thing because what they have going is working.

Here's a day by day breakdown of the gear.

Day 1 -- Friday

Day 2 -- Saturday

Day 3 -- Sunday