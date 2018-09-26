2018 Ryder Cup: Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson joined in Paris by Erica Herman, Paulina Gretzky
Two big-name golfers had significant others to support them for this week's three-day event
The Ryder Cup is all about international golf, but it's also about the significant others.
A longstanding tradition of the biennial competition, which returns Friday just southwest of Paris, is the attendance of golfers' wives and girlfriends. Not only are the biggest names of the sport welcomed for a global outing, but their partners are encouraged to come along for the ride.
Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, two of the most prominent faces of United States golf, were no exception to this tradition.
Visiting Paris and Versailles on Wednesday in advance of the 42nd Ryder Cup Gala, Woods and Johnson were seen among the group's couples, with Woods alongside girlfriend Erica Herman and Johnson alongside fiancée Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.
Herman and Woods have been seen together since the Presidents Cup in 2017, when the former attended as a designated wife or girlfriend of a golfer, and she was in attendance at the 2018 Tour Championship to celebrate Woods' long-awaited victory.
Johnson and Gretzky, meanwhile, were engaged in August 2013 after seven months of dating and have two children together -- sons Tatum and River. Gretzky recently deleted pictures of Johnson from her Instagram amid a rumored breakup, but she was spotted with Jena Sims, the wife of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, in France on Wednesday and then posed with Johnson before posing for her future husband outside the Palace of Versailles.
