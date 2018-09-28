2018 Ryder Cup TV schedule, live stream, watch online, tee times, streaming free, full coverage

The Ryder Cup is officially underway, and the Americans opened play in Day 1 of action on Friday with a 3-1 lead on the Europeans. Surprisingly, Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed are the only U.S. team to have lost -- falling 3 and 1 to Europe's Francisco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood -- but the rest has been gravy for the United States in Paris.

Will the Americans go back-to-back? Can the Europeans get back in the win column on their home soil? The wait is finally over as the 42nd Ryder Cup begins Friday morning in Paris with the best golfers in the world from the United States and Europe converging at Le Golf National. The U.S. is seeking its first win on European soil since 1993, and the Americans are most certainly coming in with a ton of momentum off a victory in the last meeting between these sides in 2016 at Hazeltine. The Europeans, which have certainly dominated the event at times, suffered a big 17-11 defeat two years ago and hope to get some of their mojo back.

We're certainly in for a treat if this year is anything at all like the level of play we witnessed in 2016. It also helps that the U.S. team boasts one of the greatest golfers of all time, who recently proclaimed that he is back by winning his first tournament in five years. Of course, we're talking about Tiger Woods, who is entering this Ryder Cup on the heels of a win at the Tour Championship.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of events, including TV times and live streaming options, so you can watch all the action over the next few days.

All times Eastern

Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 28

Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 8 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29

Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 8 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30

Singles: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com