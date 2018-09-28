2018 Ryder Cup TV schedule, live stream, watch online, tee times, streaming free, full coverage
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup live this week
The Ryder Cup is officially underway, and the Americans opened play in Day 1 of action on Friday with a 3-1 lead on the Europeans. Surprisingly, Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed are the only U.S. team to have lost -- falling 3 and 1 to Europe's Francisco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood -- but the rest has been gravy for the United States in Paris.
Will the Americans go back-to-back? Can the Europeans get back in the win column on their home soil? The wait is finally over as the 42nd Ryder Cup begins Friday morning in Paris with the best golfers in the world from the United States and Europe converging at Le Golf National. The U.S. is seeking its first win on European soil since 1993, and the Americans are most certainly coming in with a ton of momentum off a victory in the last meeting between these sides in 2016 at Hazeltine. The Europeans, which have certainly dominated the event at times, suffered a big 17-11 defeat two years ago and hope to get some of their mojo back.
We're certainly in for a treat if this year is anything at all like the level of play we witnessed in 2016. It also helps that the U.S. team boasts one of the greatest golfers of all time, who recently proclaimed that he is back by winning his first tournament in five years. Of course, we're talking about Tiger Woods, who is entering this Ryder Cup on the heels of a win at the Tour Championship.
Here's a look at the complete schedule of events, including TV times and live streaming options, so you can watch all the action over the next few days.
All times Eastern
Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 28
Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.
Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 8 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29
Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.
Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 8 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30
Singles: 6 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
-
2018 Ryder Cup matches set
The first session at Paris includes some tasty matchups as we get going at Le Golf Nationa...
-
2018 Ryder Cup: Round 1 live coverage
Live updates, scores, results, highlights and standings from Day 1 of the 2018 Ryder Cup in...
-
2018 Ryder Cup dates, schedule, format
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup live all week long
-
2018 Ryder Cup format, scoring
Here's everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup in Paris this weekend
-
2018 Ryder Cup predictions and picks
Expert picks and predictions along with a closer look at the 2018 edition of the Ryder Cup
-
Breaking down the 2018 Ryder Cup teams
For the first time ever, all 10 of the top players in the world will be at the Ryder Cup