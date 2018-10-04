2018 Safeway Open: Live stream, watch online, start time, TV channel, schedule

The long awaited 2018-19 PGA Tour season is finally here as golfers tee it up in Napa, California, this week at Silverado Country Club. Phil Mickelson is back after his semi-disastrous Ryder Cup, and he's joined by a cast of characters that includes Patrick Cantlay, Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler and Joaquin Niemann.

Mickelson is obviously the main event, but there are a lot of engaging storylines this week at Silverado. I'm always intrigued at this time of the year by which Web.com Tour graduates will find their footing early on the PGA Tour. There are several candidates for early breakout stars, but as always scores will define who emerges.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 3-8:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 4-8:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio