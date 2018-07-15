2018 Scottish Open scores, grades: Stone flirts with 59, Fowler and Rose finish strong

With Swede Jens Dantorp staring down the leaderboard at names like Thomas Pieters, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose going into Round 4, a different player completely stole the show on Sunday at the 2018 Scottish Open and nearly made history in the process.

South African Brandon Stone birdied eight of his first 15 holes and then eagled the 16th. All of a sudden, he needed a birdie at either the 17th or 18th holes at Gullane for the first 59 in European Tour history. He parred both and narrowly missed a short birdie putt at the last. His 60 was good enough for a four-stroke win over Eddie Pepperell as he finished at 20 under for the week.

"I let [my caddie] read it," said Stone of the final putt. "I said as we walked on the green, 'I'm not reading this one. This is completely up to you.' I rolled it over his mark, but he did criticize my pace, he said it lacked a little bit of pace. So he probably is right. Didn't hold its line, but we'll take it."

The victory is the third of Stone's career but likely the biggest and definitely the most dramatic. He started the day three back of Dantorp's 54-hole lead and ended up beating him by five. This is just Stone's third full season on the European Tour, but now he has a victory in each of those three seasons. However, he'd struggled since the 2017 and did not have a top-20 finish since last October.

"It's been a long 18-month journey, making a few changes, but the swing felt incredible today," said Stone. "The putting felt even better, the mental state was flawless. So a day where you're shooting 60 and winning the Aberdeen Scottish Open is something I'm going to hold dear to my heart for a long time." Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for the Scottish Open.



Rickie Fowler (T6): It was a nice warm-up for next week for the 2015 champion at Gullane. Fowler shot under par every round and played the par 5s in 6 under on the week. He's one of the favorites for the 147th Open, and he should be given his performance in Scotland. "I feel great. Really looking forward to it," said Fowler of The Open. "We went over to Carnoustie on Tuesday to get a look at it. I really like where the game's at. We're over here, ready to go. I feel like we've gotten [a] ... fair test, a little bit of wind, some days where it hasn't been too windy. But I think it's been a successful week in getting ready for the Open. Obviously it would have been nice to put up a little better round today and have a chance, but like you said, tip your cap to Brandon." Grade: A

Patrick Reed (T23): Captain America flirted with the lead early in the tournament but closed out the last three rounds in just 6 under. That's solid, but on a course that was gettable, it wasn't even close to good enough to contend for the golf tournament. Still, he'll take a streak of three straight top-five finishes at majors into next week's Open and some good links course vibes to boot. "I think the biggest thing is you just have to accept bad breaks, and at the same time you gotta capitalize on the good breaks," said Reed of links play. "You know, I had one good break today, and I felt like that was really the only good break I had all week, and I didn't capitalize on it." Grade: B-

Phil Mickelson (MC): Lefty missed playing the weekend -- not a great harbinger! -- but he did give us the Toptracer of the week with this little cutting iron show. Whooooo boy, this was sweet. Grade: F