2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Surprising picks from model that predicted four golf majors

After a month-long holiday break, the PGA Tour schedule rolls on with the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, a $7 million purse event played at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii beginning on Jan. 3. Tiger Woods is expected to miss this tournament, but the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019 still has plenty of huge names. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 11-2, followed closely by Justin Rose at 7-1, Justin Thomas at 15-2 and Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. Before locking in any plays or entering a daily Fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The proprietary computer model has been dead-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season as well. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Johnson, the 11-2 favorite to win this event, fails in his bid to repeat.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Johnson finished 30th in the WGC-HSBC Champions event in October and then took seventh in the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event. Although he won this event last year, he's taken down just two tournaments on tour since that point and had just one top-five finish in his final five events last season. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019 field.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, a 25-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title.

Woodland comes into this tournament red-hot, with five top-10 finishes in his past six events including a third-place performance at the QBE Shootout. He also took second place at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in October. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says three additional golfers with odds of 12-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Dustin Johnson 11-2

Justin Rose 7-1

Justin Thomas 15-2

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Jon Rahm 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Jason Day 12-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Cameron Champ 22-1

Patrick Reed 22-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Gary Woodland 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Aaron Wise 33-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Marc Leishman 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1