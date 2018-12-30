2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Surprising picks from same model that predicted four golf majors

Thirty-four of the 37 golfers who won a PGA event last year will play in the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Championships, which tees off Jan. 3 from Kapalua Resort in Maui. Only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose will sit this one out, so all eyes will be on the Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard throughout the event. Almost $7 million is on the line too, with $1.25 million going to the winner. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 11-2 in the latest 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. He's followed closely by Justin Thomas at 15-2 and the trio of Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at 17-2. Before making any 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The proprietary computer model has been dead-on early in the 2018-19 PGA season as well. It was all over Jon Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Johnson, the 11-2 favorite to win this event, fails in his bid to repeat.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Johnson finished 30th in the WGC-HSBC Champions event in October and then took seventh in the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event. Although he won this event last year, he's taken down just two tournaments on tour since that point and had just one top-five finish in his final five events last season. There are far better values to be had in this loaded Sentry Tournament of Champions 2019 field.

Another surprise: Cameron Champ, a 20-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title.

Champ has been playing extremely well recently, coming into this event with four top-15 finishes in his last five starts. That run includes a win at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship after he had two rounds of 65 or lower. He also took sixth in the 2018 RSM Classic in November and tied for 10th at the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic. He's a value pick you should be all over if you're looking for a huge payout.

Also, the model says three additional golfers with odds of 12-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Dustin Johnson 11-2

Justin Thomas 15-2

Brooks Koepka 17-2

Jon Rahm 17-2

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Jason Day 12-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Cameron Champ 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Gary Woodland 25-1

Aaron Wise 33-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Marc Leishman 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1