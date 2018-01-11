2018 Sony Open live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio coverage
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Sony Open live this week
The Hawaii swing wraps this week with the Sony Open in Honolulu, and we have a pretty stacked field participating. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth headline the event, but there are also some fascinating younger names like Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers and Ollie Schniederjans participating.
This will be the 53rd straight year Waialae Country Club has hosted a PGA Tour event and the 20th anniversary of Sony's sponsorship. In a world where things are always changing, this has been one constant on the Tour. That provides some stability for players and lets fans and viewers know what they're getting. When you sit down to watch this week, you're getting great views, an easy course, a solid field and primetime viewing. What else could you ask for from golf in early January?
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-3 -- Thursday-Saturday
Round starts: 12 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 7-10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 7-10:30 p.m. on NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-11 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 12 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 6-10 p.m. on NBCSports.com
Radio: 5-10 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
