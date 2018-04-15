2018 Spanish Open win gives Jon Rahm his fifth victory since the start of 2017

Jon Rahm took the 2018 Spanish Open by two strokes over Paul Dunne after firing a 5-under 67 in the final round on Sunday. The win was Rahm's third on the European Tour and fifth worldwide since the start of 2017. It's also his second worldwide in 2018 as he continues a march toward a career that encompasses multiple wins every year.

Most impressively, maybe, is that it came a week after he finished in the top 10 at the Masters, which is annually one of the most draining events a golfer can go through. Rahm came out strong every round at Centro Nacional de Golf and fired all four rounds in the 60s for the victory.

He joins Miguel Angel Jimenez, Alvaro Quiros, Sergio Garcia, Seve Ballesteros and Antonio Garrido as Spanish winners of this tournament since it became a European Tour event in the 1970s.

"I've been blessed to be national champion from 16 to all ages in Spain," Rahm told reporters. "To round my amateur and pro career together in this way and win the last one I had to win and join that prestigious list of Spanish winners, it's hard to explain how good it feels and how satisfying it is."

With the victory, Rahm joined an astonishing list.

If @JonRahmpga wins today, he will become the 5th player in the last 30 years with 3 @EuropeanTour wins & 2 @PGATOUR wins before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 15, 2018

Rahm birdied the last, although he didn't need it, to grab the trophy. That collection includes trophies from the Irish Open, Farmers Insurance Open, World Tour Championship, CareerBuilder Challenge and now his beloved Spain.

"It's been amazing," Rahm noted. "It's truly been the hardest Sunday I've ever had in any tournament that I've won because the crowd wanted it so much and I wanted it so much. You can tell how excited everybody is. I felt that tension, I felt that stress, I felt everything magnified. They were pushing so hard and I felt that."