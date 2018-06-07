2018 St. Jude Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start times

The FedEx St. Jude Classic is in some ways just one big 72-hole tune-up for the U.S. Open next week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York. However, it does have a fairly strong field that includes former Open winners Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson as well as non-Open winner Phil Mickelson.

This will also likely be the St. Jude's last appearance the week before the U.S. Open as it's transitioning to at WGC event in 2019 and will likely be held later on in the season.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 4-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio