2018 St. Jude Classic odds: PGA Tour picks, projections from model that nailed four majors

The 2018 St. Jude Classic tees off Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, at TPC Southwind. Dustin Johnson is the Vegas favorite at 6-1, followed closely by Brooks Koepka (9-1) and Phil Mickelson in the latest odds.

SportsLine's prediction model was all over Rickie Fowler last week at the Memorial Tournament. Despite Fowler being a 20-1 long shot, the model projected him as a top contender. The result: Fowler shot 69 or better in his final three rounds and finished in the top 10.

This same model has also nailed four of the past five majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining win at the Masters this year.

Now that the field for the 2018 St. Jude Classic is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the St. Jude Classic this week: Luke List, a 40-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

List is coming off a disappointing T37 finish last week at the Memorial Tournament. However, he has played well in recent weeks with two top-10 finishes in his past five starts. And List ranks in the top 25 on tour in both scoring average (70.142) and birdie average (4.06).

And in a surprise, Daniel Berger, the back-to-back St. Jude Classic champion, fails to defend his title and is shut out of the top five.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the St. Jude Classic title.

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Brooks Koepka 9-1

Phil Mickelson 14-1

Henrik Stenson 16-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Charl Schwartzel 25-1

Byeong Hun-An 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Keegan Bradley 33-1

Peter Uihlein 33-1

Steve Stricker 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1