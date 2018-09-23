2018 Tour Championship, FedEx Cup purse, prize money: How Tiger Woods can win it all

Tiger Woods leads the 2018 Tour Championship by three strokes over Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose going into the final round of play at East Lake Golf Club. Unfortunately for him, he still trails in the lucrative FedEx Cup standings, where the top finisher is awarded $10 million.

The reason Woods trails is because he came into this week ranked No. 20 and needed a handful of scenarios to play out to win the FedEx Cup. Somewhat incredibly many of them look as if they're going to come to fruition, but there remains one big one that probably won't.

So how can Woods win the FedEx Cup and $10 million on Sunday? Here's what has to happen.

Tiger Woods wins the Tour Championship (currently leads by three) Bryson DeChambeau finishes T15 or worse (currently T21) Justin Rose finishes T5 or worse (currently T2) Tony Finau finishes T3 or worse (currently T6) Dustin Johnson finishes in three-way tie for second or worse (T9) Justin Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for second or worse (T9) Keegan Bradley finishes T2 or worse (T27)

The lingering one that probably won't happen is Rose dropping out of the top four. As it stands right now, he would take the $10 million even if Tiger wins the tournament, and he's four strokes clear of dropping out of the top four. Crazier things have happened, of course, but Woods is going to need some help.

For the second consecutive year, we could get a scenario where the Tour Championship winner doesn't also win the FedEx Cup. In fact, that seems like the most likely scenario. Regardless, Woods would still be in line to earn a lot of dough. The top five in the FedEx Cup all get over $1 million in bonus money, and if Woods wins, he will almost certainly finish in the top two. That's on top of the $1.6 million you get for winning the Tour Championship.

1st: $10 million



2nd: $3 million



3rd: $2 million



4th: $1.5 million



5th: $1 million



Woods was business-like when talking about what's at stake on Sunday.

"I would love to be able to win this event," said Woods. "I've got a three-shot lead. I've got a bunch of guys behind me that have been playing well and are playing well, and we'll see what happens tomorrow."

We will see what happens on Sunday, for sure, and there will be a lot going on. Between Tiger trying to nail down his first event since 2013, playing with McIlroy in the final pairing and the over $30 million at stake between this tournament purse and the FedEx Cup bonus money, Sunday should be at the very least one of the more dramatic days we've see on the PGA Tour all season.