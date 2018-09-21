2018 Tour Championship leaderboard: Justin Rose co-leads, but a loaded field looms after Round 2

Whoever wins the 2018 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup this weekend will have earned it. After 36 holes of play, the top 10 on the leaderboard at East Lake includes the names Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and Justin Rose.

It's the last of which whom I am most interested in. Rose, who came into this week ranked No. 2 in the FedEx Cup and having finished runner up in each of his last two tournaments, fired a 67 on Friday to back up his 66 on Thursday. He co-leads with Woods (!) and will play with the Big Cat on Saturday afternoon.

Rose's resume needs no polishing. He has a major. He has nine wins on the PGA Tour and 11 more in Europe. He's the No. 1 player in the world, a Ryder Cup hero and previously won the European Tour's version of the FedEx Cup in 2007 when he took the Order of Merit on that side of the pond.

So a Tour Championship and FedEx Cup win would be nice for his trophy room and bank account, but to me it doesn't do much for his legacy, which is secure. Still, Rose is no less motivated to finish off at East Lake what he's been so close to throughout these playoffs.

"It would be another string to the bow," Rose told Golf Channel about what a Tour Championship and FedEx Cup win would mean. "It would be another highlight on the resume ... There's something extra about winning a season-long thing. I was able to do that in Europe in 2007, and it gave me a tremendous amount of pride. To do it against the best players in the world on this tour would be absolutely incredible."

He's right about the last part. The wall of superstars he'll have to work through on Saturday and Sunday to accomplish this feat is overwhelming. The course he's playing isn't much easier. After a first round in which the scoring average was under par, it rose over par in Round 2. Rose was unfazed as he bested the field average by 3.3 strokes for the second straight day.

"It's hard to hit a ton of fairways," Rose explained to Golf Channel about why East Lake is so tough. "Yesterday, I hit a ton of fairways and felt like it was an easy course. Today was much more of a struggle. I was in the rough ... Sometimes I was playing for bunkers."

Rose hit just 7-of-14 fairways in the second round, but he made up for it with elite play around the greens and a putter that sank just over 100 feet of putts. His reward? A date with Woods on Saturday afternoon as he goes for win No. 10 on this side of the pond and another bullet point for a resume that doesn't need it. That nearly $12 million for winning both first prizes, though? I wouldn't mind that.

Four other takeaways on Round 2 of the Tour Championship.

1. East Lake is frustrating: I never really think of this course as being super hard, but guys were frustrated by how it played on Friday. Tiger mentioned how tough the rough was. Rose mentioned the fairways. The greens are fast. It's not as easy as it looks, but you can fire 65 and make it look simple.

Seven of 30 players shot 3 over or worse on Friday, and that crew was headlined by Brooks Koepka's 78. You know, the same Brooks Koepka who won two majors earlier this year. Golf!

Double bogey for Tiger.



Woods falls into a co-lead. pic.twitter.com/67IC8soOJ3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 21, 2018

2. New No. 1? Rose has led the race for the FedEx Cup after each of the first two days at this event. The only real thing worth noting here is that Bryson DeChambeau, who came in ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup, has fallen to No. 3 after starting 71-75. He's T27 in a field of 30. Not good!

3. Jon Rahm found his stroke: The U.S. team should maybe start getting worried for next week's Ryder Cup. Five of their 12 golfers are 2 over or worse (another one, Jordan Spieth, didn't make it to East Lake), and John Rahm's putter is currently en fuego. He made birdies of 22, 10 and 15 feet ... on the first three holes. He followed those up with more birdies from 12 and 20 feet and a par from 13 feet, and led the field in putting in Round 2. Somehow, he only shot a 68.

4. Rory lurks: Good afternoon everyone, Rory may be finding his groove. The 2016 Tour Championship winner is 5 under after two rounds and alone in third place. His swing is looking as good as it has all season, too. The good news for him is that he's currently losing strokes to the field with his putter but is first in driving and fourth in approach shots. Why is this good news? Well at some point something's going to fall (I think), and Rose and Tiger are going to have a charging McIlroy problem on their hands. Unless he just saves them all for Paris next week.

