2018 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 1 highlights

The 2018 Tour Championship gets underway at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, marking the end of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season. There will be 30 golfers -- including Tiger Woods, for the first time sine 2013 -- competing for over $30 million in prize money between the Tour Championship purse and FedEx Cup bonuses beginning early Thursday afternoon.

The top five in the FedEx Cup standings entering the Tour Championship are Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, and they all control their own destiny for a FedEx Cup win. Plenty of elite golfers will be coming up strong behind them (including Woods, who is playing his best golf of the year), which should make for a dramatic and thrilling finish at the last event of the season. Some need more help than others, but there are a variety of big-name golfers who can bring home significant sums of cash by the time the event wraps up Sunday.

