2018 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights

One could argue the 2018 Tour Championship could not have started any hotter than Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler powering their way to a tie atop the leaderboard after the first 18 holes of action. Both 5 under at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Woods and Fowler proved there are low scores to be had at the course, and Tiger provided some additional fireworks with a walk-off eagle to close his opening round.

That brings us to Round 2 action on Friday. Justin Rose and Gary Woodland are just one back of the aforementioned pair, and Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau sit two strokes behind the leaders as everyone in the field looks to make a big move before the weekend. The Tour Championship and FedEx Cup are still completely up for grabs, so let's see who steps up to the plate.

