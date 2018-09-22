2018 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 3 highlights
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta
With 36 holes down and 36 holes to go, Tiger Woods remains atop the leaderboard at the 2018 Tour Championship, tied with Justin Rose at 7 under through the first two days of the tournament. The duo of Woods and Rose are two strokesup on Rory McIlroy, who threatens in third place, but there are a number of top-tier golfers chasing entering Moving Day on Saturday.
Billy Horrschel, Rickie Fower, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau are just some of the golfers within five shots of the lead entering Round 3 action, and both the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup remain up for grabs at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2018 Tour Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
