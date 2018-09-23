2018 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 4 highlights
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta
Tiger Woods is 23 for 23 winning PGA Tour events with a lead of three shots or more after 54 holes. Entering Sunday's final round at the 2018 Tour Championship, Tiger Woods has a three-shot lead after 54 holes. That's not to say Woods (-12) is guaranteed to win his 80th career PGA Tour event or pick up his first win since 2013, it's simply to note that there is a lot at stake at East Lake Golf Club.
It may be another Sunday filled with NFL games but all eyes will be on Woods as he strolls around Atlanta in a superstar pairing with Rory McIlroy (-9), who sits three shots back of Tiger atop the leaderboard. Alongside McIlroy is Justin Rose, also at 9 under, and really it is primarily those three who have a legitimate opportunity to win the massive Tour Championship purse and add some FedEx Cup cash. Kyle Stanley and Jon Rahm (-6) sit six shots back of Woods, while Paul Casey, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel (-5) are seven off the lead. Much will likely get sorted out early Sunday afternoon, but you can bet that business will pick up in a major way as the evening approaches.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the 2018 Tour Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
