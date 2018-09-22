2018 Tour Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time, streaming
Only four rounds separate us from players splitting over $30 million in prize money between the Tour Championship and season-long FedEx Cup race and the conclusion of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season. Five golfers -- Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas -- control their own destiny for the FedEx Cup (and $10 million), and all five can seal the deal with a win at East Lake. Every other golfer in the 30-man field will be chasing, which should make for some fantastic drama.
Two years ago, we got Rory McIlroy winning in a dramatic playoff over Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore. Last year, we got a split between Xander Schauffele (Tour Championship winner) and Justin Thomas (FedEx Cup winner). This year, who knows? With Tiger Woods back for the first time since 2013 and almost everyone in the field playing at an elite level, I'm prepared for anything to happen at East Lake in front of next week's Ryder Cup.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Featured holes: 11:30-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Featured holes: 11:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
2018 Tour Championship live, Round 3
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta
Tour Champ. Rd. 3, Tiger tee times
Big Cat gets the No. 1 player in the world on Saturday in the penultimate round of the yea...
Rose co-leads after Rd. 2 at East Lake
Rose could be lining up his shot at another bullet point on his resume this weekend
Woods co-leads at Tour Championship
Big Cat is cruising around East Lake like he's about to notch his first win of 2018
Fisher shoots first 59 on European Tour
He had a shot at 58 on the final hole, too!
Rd. 2 tee times, pairings for Tour Champ
Big Cat will go with Rickie Fowler late in the day on Friday