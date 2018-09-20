2018 Tour Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

The last event of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season is here, and only four rounds separate us from players splitting over $30 million in prize money between the Tour Championship and season-long FedEx Cup race.

Five golfers -- Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas -- control their own destiny for the FedEx Cup (and $10 million), and all five can seal the deal with a win at East Lake. Every other golfer in the 30-man field will be chasing, which should make for some fantastic drama.

Two years ago, we got Rory McIlroy winning in a dramatic playoff over Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore. Last year, we got a split between Xander Schauffele (Tour Championship winner) and Justin Thomas (FedEx Cup winner). This year, who knows? With Tiger Woods back for the first time since 2013 and almost everyone in the field playing at an elite level, I'm prepared for anything to happen at East Lake in front of next week's Ryder Cup.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured coverage: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Featured holes: 11:30-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Featured holes: 11:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio