2018 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 1

The 30-golfer Tour Championship field is set to roll on Thursday, and there are some fantastic pairings for Round 1. At this event, everyone is paired after every round so we'll only get one day of these pairings, but there are some gems.

The headliner is probably Tommy Fleetwood-Tiger Woods, but Rickie Fowler-Jon Rahm, Tony Finau-Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy-Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson-Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose-Bryson DeChambeau are all awesome as well (and potentially some Ryder Cup matchup previews).

Woods is trying to pull off the impossible and come from 20th in the FedEx Cup standings to not only win the Tour Championship but take the FedEx Cup. He'll need loads of help from those ahead of him (I laid that out right here), but getting off to a hot start with Fleetwood on Thursday will obviously be a must. Even with his 62 on Thursday at the BMW Championship, Woods ranks No. 81 on the PGA Tour this season in Round 1 scoring average.

