2018 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 2 at East Lake
Big Cat will go with Rickie Fowler late in the day on Friday
Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler. Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods. That's a pretty immense final pairing for the second round of the 2018 Tour Championship. All 30 players are re-paired after the first round, and Woods and Fowler co-lead the event at 5 under following the first 18 holes.
They're not the only blockbuster pairing that will go off on Friday afternoon, though. Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy will play together (all the rocket launchers!). So will Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. There will be some big boy pairing on Day 2 at East Lake, but obviously Fowler-Woods will be the main event as they both go for win No. 1 of 2018.
Here's a look at the 15 pairings as the final 30 in the race for the FedEx Cup fight for not only the Tour Championship but also loads of prize money and the ultimate $10 million first prize given to the FedEx Cup winner.
All times Eastern
- Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley -- 11:40 a.m.
- Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman -- 11:50 a.m.
- Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Na -- Noon
- Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau -- 12:10 p.m.
- Patton Kizzire, Patrick Cantlay -- 12:20 p.m.
- Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith -- 12:30 p.m.
- Aaron Wise, Francesco Molinari -- 12:40 p.m.
- Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson -- 12:50 p.m.
- Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simoson -- 1 p.m.
- Kyle Stanley, Jason Day -- 1:10 p.m.
- Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele -- 1:20 p.m.
- Tony Finau, Paul Casey -- 1:30 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas -- 1:40 p.m.
- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose -- 1:50 p.m.
- Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler -- 2 p.m.
Fowler, Woods co-lead after Round 1
Tiger Woods sinks eagle to tie for lead
Tiger eagles No. 18 to grab co-lead
2018 Tour Championship odds, picks, sims
How to watch the 2018 Tour Championship
Tee times, pairings Tour Champ. Rd. 1
