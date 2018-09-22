2018 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 3 at East Lake
Big Cat gets the No. 1 player in the world on Saturday in the penultimate round of the year
Tiger Woods and Justin Rose co-lead the 2018 Tour Championship at 7 under with Rory McIlroy two back at 5 under and nearly $12 million potentially at stake for the winner. Is that something I can interest you in watching this weekend?
Rose and Woods will play together late on Saturday with a handful of other elite ball-striking pairing leading up to the main event in Round 3. Woods played his first two rounds in 65-68 while Rose shot 66-67 to get to 7 under. Both are playing probably the best golf they've played all season, and a challenging course awaits. Saturday's third round should be an absolute blast.
"It's going to be fun," said Woods. "Rosey and I have known each other for a very long time and been good friends, and we'll have a good time tomorrow. We're going to obviously be competing, but also I think we're both going to enjoy competing against one another. We've still got a long way to go, still got 36 more holes to go, and there's a lot of golf to be played still."
Here's a look at all 15 pairings for Saturday as players duke it out for over $30 million combined in prize money.
All times Eastern
- Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka -- 12:10 p.m.
- Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley -- 12:20 p.m.
- Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari -- 12:30 p.m.
- Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith -- 12:40 p.m.
- Patton Kizzire, Marc Leishman -- 12:50 p.m.
- Kevin Na, Jason Day -- 1 p.m.
- Webb Simpson, Paul Casey -- 1:10 p.m.
- Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson -- 1:20 p.m.
- Tony Finau, Gary Woodland -- 1:30 p.m.
- Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele -- 1:40 p.m.
- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama -- 1:50 p.m.
- Kyle Stanley, Justin Thomas -- 2 p.m.
- Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm -- 2:10 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel -- 2:20 p.m.
- Justin Rose (leader), Tiger Woods (leader) -- 2:30 p.m.
