2018 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 3 at East Lake

Tiger Woods and Justin Rose co-lead the 2018 Tour Championship at 7 under with Rory McIlroy two back at 5 under and nearly $12 million potentially at stake for the winner. Is that something I can interest you in watching this weekend?

Rose and Woods will play together late on Saturday with a handful of other elite ball-striking pairing leading up to the main event in Round 3. Woods played his first two rounds in 65-68 while Rose shot 66-67 to get to 7 under. Both are playing probably the best golf they've played all season, and a challenging course awaits. Saturday's third round should be an absolute blast.

"It's going to be fun," said Woods. "Rosey and I have known each other for a very long time and been good friends, and we'll have a good time tomorrow. We're going to obviously be competing, but also I think we're both going to enjoy competing against one another. We've still got a long way to go, still got 36 more holes to go, and there's a lot of golf to be played still."

Tiger Woods is 37-for-48 converting 36-hole leads/co-leads in his PGA Tour career. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 21, 2018

Here's a look at all 15 pairings for Saturday as players duke it out for over $30 million combined in prize money.

All times Eastern