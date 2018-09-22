2018 Tour Championship: Tiger Woods shoots 30 on front nine to build massive lead in Round 3

Tiger Woods birdied the first hole at East Lake Golf Club in the third round of the 2018 Tour Championship on Saturday afternoon. Then he parred the second. It was a solid start for the co-leader in his bid for a first victory in over five years in an event with an absolutely loaded field.

It looked as if it would be something he could build on over the course of the rest of the front nine and then possibly take to the back nine and get into contention for Sunday.

Then it got bonkers.

Woods birdied each of the next five holes to get to 13 under overall and build a five-stroke lead over his playing partner (and 36-hole co-leader) Justin Rose. Woods led at that point by seven over Rory McIlroy, who was in third place. A bogey at the ninth shrank his lead to four over Rose with a round and a half left, bit Woods is clearly in control of this tournament.

.@TigerWoods I want whatever you had for breakfast this morning! This is insane — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 22, 2018

It was an absolute show, too. Woods hit approach shots of 8, 7 and 5 feet. He made birdie putts of 22 and 21 feet. He grabbed the field lead in strokes gained putting and rose to No. 3 in strokes gained tee to green. He essentially lit the course on fire.

However, that bogey at the ninth hole was a reminder that the door is still open and any number of golfers behind Woods -- McIlroy and Rose foremost among them -- could walk through it over the final 27 holes. Regardless, Woods melting the field in this event after a five-year drought would be the perfect end to what has been a phenomenal 2017-18 PGA Tour season.