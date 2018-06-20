2018 Travelers Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start times

It's rare that you get even one or two of the top-10 players in the world competing in the week following a major championship. At this year's Travelers Championship, we're getting five of them. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jason Day will all be in attendance at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

Extend that ring out a little further, and you get six of the top 11 and seven of the top-13 players in the world. This event is very much the summer version of the Valspar Championship, which has in recent years included several top players. You might not want to miss it, either. In 12 of the last 14 events here, the tournament has either gone to a playoff or ended with somebody winning by one. The most famous of those may have come last year when Jordan Spieth flung his sand wedge and gave us the least golf-like celebration of all time. He's only won once since that wild Sunday. I think he gets another one this week, though.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured holes: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio