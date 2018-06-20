2018 Travelers Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, golf start times
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Travelers Championship live this week
It's rare that you get even one or two of the top-10 players in the world competing in the week following a major championship. At this year's Travelers Championship, we're getting five of them. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jason Day will all be in attendance at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.
Extend that ring out a little further, and you get six of the top 11 and seven of the top-13 players in the world. This event is very much the summer version of the Valspar Championship, which has in recent years included several top players. You might not want to miss it, either. In 12 of the last 14 events here, the tournament has either gone to a playoff or ended with somebody winning by one. The most famous of those may have come last year when Jordan Spieth flung his sand wedge and gave us the least golf-like celebration of all time. He's only won once since that wild Sunday. I think he gets another one this week, though.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3:30-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured holes: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
19-time winner Green passes at 71
Green's bout with throat cancer ended as he passed away on Tuesday
-
Travelers Championship: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Mickelson apologizes for U.S. Open putt
Lefty knows he messed up, and he's finally admitted it publicly
-
Spieth, McIlroy, Thomas at Travelers
You know a tournament is good if five of the top nine players are playing the week after a...
-
Travelers Championship odds, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Travelers Championship 10,000 times and came up with surprising...
-
Five-time Open champ Thomson dies at 88
The Australian took three straight Opens in the 1950s