2018 Travelers Championship odds: Surprising picks by same projection model that nailed the Masters
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Travelers Championship 10,000 times and came up with surprising picks
The PGA Tour is heading to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, this week for the 2018 Travelers Championship. The field features five golfers ranked among the world's top 10 and includes all four reigning major championship winners. Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka are the Vegas co-favorites at 12-1, followed closely by Patrick Reed at 16-1 and Jason Day at 18-1. Seven golfers are going off at lower than 20-1 Travelers Championship odds.
Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.
SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.
Now that the 2018 Travelers Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Travelers Championship this year: Ryan Moore, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Moore has finished 16th or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. His 71.78 driving accuracy percentage ranks fourth on Tour and will allow him to be aggressive this week at TPC River Highlands. Moore also ranks in the top 25 with a 70.079 scoring average.
Another surprise: Bubba Watson, a two-time champion of this PGA tournament, is shut out of the top five. He's a golfer to steer clear of this week at the Travelers Championship 2018.
Also, the model says three additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Travelers Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.
So who wins the Travelers Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Travelers Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend.
Brooks Koepka 12-1
Jordan Spieth 12-1
Justin Thomas 12-1
Rory McIlroy 12-1
Patrick Reed 16-1
Jason Day 18-1
Paul Casey 18-1
Bryson DeChambeau 25-1
Webb Simpson 25-1
Bubba Watson 28-1
Marc Leishman 28-1
Daniel Berger 33-1
Louis Oosthuizen 33-1
Ryan Moore 33-1
Charley Hoffman 40-1
Patrick Cantlay 40-1
Xander Schauffele 40-1
Brandt Snedeker 50-1
Zach Johnson 50-1
-
