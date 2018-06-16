2018 U.S. Open cuts: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy among stars out early

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Shinnecock Hills and the 2018 U.S. Open got the best of a handful of the top 10 players in the world this week. Of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day headed home as the rest moved on to the weekend. Still, several other stars and superstars outside the top 10 also missed the 8-over cut at one of the toughest courses in the U.S. Open rota.

Joining those four top 10 players was Tiger Woods, who narrowly missed out on his first weekend at the U.S. Open since 2013 after firing a 78-72 over the first two days. Woods was really strong at the end of his round on Friday, but the damage had been done over the first 34 holes. Tiger played the first two holes on the course in a combined 7 over in his two rounds.

"I think [all the majors are] hard," said Woods. "They're not easy. I mean, I've won a few of them over the course of my career, and they're the hardest fields and usually the hardest setups. So they're meant to be testers. You don't win major championships by kind of slapping all around the place and missing putts. You have to be on."

Tiger could throw one hell of a party on the yacht this weekend with his buddies Rory, Jordan, Jason and, um, Sergio. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 15, 2018

Woods wasn't this week, mostly with his short game, and several other top players will join him (and the rest of us) in watching on television or as spectators over the final two rounds. Here's a look at some big names who missed the 118th U.S. Open cut at Shinnecock.

Jordan Spieth (+9): I don't know if Spieth should be upset or not. He birdied four straight holes on the back nine to get well inside the 8-over number before making bogey at his last two to miss it. I thought his head was going to explode off his neck following the missed putt on No. 18.

Tiger Woods (+10): Woods rued his short game (which was bad) on a week in which he struck it well enough to at least have a tee time on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy (+10): Despite a late charge of 31 on the back nine, McIlroy fell two shots shy of making the cut after an 80-70 start. This is his third straight missed cut at a U.S. Open.

Jason Day (+12): The Australian made just three birdies on the week, and this one is a bit of a surprise. He'd finished in the top 10 in four of the last five U.S. Opens and five of the last seven.

Sergio Garcia (+14): Garcia has not played well this year, but he was still one of just two players in the field to make the cut at each of the last five U.S. Opens. Matt Kuchar was the other one, and he also missed the cut.

Jon Rahm (+15): Rahm made two doubles and two birdies. Oh, and he also made 13 (!) bogeys on the week.