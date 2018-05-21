2018 U.S. Open field: Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau among recent additions

Another 23 golfers were added to the 2018 U.S. Open field on Monday, which brings the grand total at Shinnecock Golf Club to 77. Over the next month, 69 more will be added through a variety of methods -- top 60 in the world and sectional qualifiers most notable among them -- to bring the full field to 156 golfers.

Here are the 23 that were added this week, all of them qualifying by being inside the top 60 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat



Rafael Cabrera Bello



Bryson DeChambeau



Ross Fisher



Matthew Fitzpatrick



Dylan Frittelli



Branden Grace



Chesson Hadley



Tyrrell Hatton



Charles Howell III



Satoshi Kodaira



Alexander Levy



Haotong Li



Luke List



Francesco Molinari



Alex Noren



Louis Oosthuizen



Ian Poulter



Chez Reavie



Cameron Smith



Charl Schwartzel



Brendan Steele

Peter Uihlein



Among those who narrowly qualified as top 60 golfers in the world are Charles Howell III (No. 56), Peter Uihlein (No. 59) and Chesson Hadley (No. 60). Adam Scott, who fell one shot short of the 60th spot at the AT&T Byron Nelson and lost it to Hadley, will still be able to qualify by getting into the top 60 after the FedEx St. Jude Classic in a few weeks.

This is a pretty interesting list with maybe a handful of legitimate contenders in it. Louis Oosthuizen is always a threat. Alex Noren and DeChambeau are both playing great golf. And Cameron Smith and Branden Grace are both underrated.

The big miss right now is Scott, though, and it will be interesting to track his progression in the coming weeks as the final field is solidified for the 118th U.S. Open.