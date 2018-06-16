2018 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Round 3 highlights, Saturday standings
Live scores, leaderboard updates and highlights from Round 3 of the 118th U.S. Open
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Dustin Johnson has clearly led the pack through the first two rounds of the 2018 U.S. Open, but with Moving Day ahead, the rest of the field will be chasing him down in hopes of unseating the 2016 champion from atop the leaderboard. Johnson is the lone golfer under par entering Round 3 on Saturday, but Brooks Koepka, Justin Rouse, Henrick Stenson and Rickie Fowler are all within striking distance.
Will Shinnecock Hills remain a fickle beast over the weekend, or will more calm wind and (hopefully) more forgiving weather lead to a low-scoring round for the first time all tournament? There's only one way to find out.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the 118th U.S. Open. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
