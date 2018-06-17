2018 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Round 4 highlights, Sunday standings

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- After clearly leading the pack through the first two rounds of the 2018 U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson finds himself in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard as Sunday's final-round action begins. An exceedingly difficult day saw the third round end without any golfers under par for the tournament, which means Round 4 is open to anyone at the top of the field who believes they can make a run over the final 18 holes.

Shinnecock Hills has been difficult to handle for the first three days, but the USGA promised after complaints from golfers that it would not only be more manageable on Sunday but more consistent from morning to afternoon. Nevertheless, there's only one way to truly find out -- and that's by watching it all go down on Father's Day.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday, updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the 118th U.S. Open.

