2018 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Round 2 highlights

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Just four golfers found their way under par to open the 2018 U.S. Open, and now the 156 participants in the field will look to avoid the cut line while hoping for better playing conditions during Round 2 on Friday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Will Dustin Johnson, the world's top-ranked golfer and clear favorite entering the year's second major, remain hot and keep his spot atop the leaderboard as he competes for his second national championship?

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth are all looking to bounce back from disastrous opening rounds, while the 14 golfers within three shots of the four-way leaders will do whatever they can to stay in contention entering the weekend.

More importantly, can Scott Gregory bounce back from his woeful 92 on Thursday and post a respectable number on Friday?

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday, updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the 118th U.S. Open. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.