2018 U.S. Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score, Thursday highlights

If the Shinnecock Hills course is not daunting enough for the 156 participants in the 2018 U.S. Open, the weight of the year's second major certainly will be. Major winners, star golfers, pros, sectional qualifiers and amateurs will tee it up beginning Thursday in Southampton, New York, looking to get off to a hot start atop the leaderboard as they compete for this nation's championship.

Tiger Woods is looking for his first victory in five years, while Phil Mickelson is hoping to finally complete the career slam with a long-awaited U.S. Open crown. Brooks Koepka will be competing with back-to-back titles in his sights as he tries to fend off new world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, the 2016 winner and clear favorite in the field.

